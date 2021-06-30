Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.63.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Corus Entertainment from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on Corus Entertainment from $6.25 to $7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Corus Entertainment from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Shares of CJREF traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $5.11. 16,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.91. Corus Entertainment has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $5.30.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 41.57%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.1916 dividend. This is a positive change from Corus Entertainment’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.