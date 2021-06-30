Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,128,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,330 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Costamare were worth $10,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Costamare by 11.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 10,757 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costamare by 37.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 173,798 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 47,695 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Costamare by 39.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Costamare by 87.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,216 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 22,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Costamare during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 27.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.38.

CMRE stock opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.46 and a beta of 1.73. Costamare Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $12.68.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Costamare had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 9.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that Costamare Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Costamare’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

About Costamare

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of June 14, 2021, it had a fleet of 81 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 581,000 twenty foot equivalent units and 16 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 932,000 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

