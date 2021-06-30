Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.200-$-0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $681 million-$684 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $673.57 million.Coupa Software also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.070-$-0.050 EPS.

COUP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coupa Software from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $299.63.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

NASDAQ COUP opened at $270.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $215.00 and a 1 year high of $377.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.54.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.69, for a total transaction of $13,234,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,624,851.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 642 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total value of $156,320.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,526 shares in the company, valued at $615,055.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,942 shares of company stock worth $29,852,067. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.