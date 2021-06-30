Covington Capital Management Acquires 13,310 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 1,565.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,310 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in DraftKings by 137.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

DKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $42.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.45.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $52.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%. The business had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.34 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $2,410,353.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,446,680.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $2,491,459.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 296,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,582,038.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,034,215 shares of company stock valued at $100,950,834 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

