Covington Capital Management Has $306,000 Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Covington Capital Management lowered its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 23.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,465 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $358,714,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,642,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,820,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169,102 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth about $68,109,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 805.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,489,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,795,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,389 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,637,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,714 shares in the company, valued at $5,367,468.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,378 shares of company stock worth $2,793,344. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BK. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America raised The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.57.

BK stock opened at $51.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $52.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.63.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

