Covington Capital Management Has $445,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Covington Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 126.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 46,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 25,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 337,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $72.81 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $72.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.32.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

