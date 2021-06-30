Covington Capital Management Increases Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,294 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,982,440 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $143,786,000 after purchasing an additional 53,973 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 13.5% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 905,255 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $65,658,000 after purchasing an additional 107,400 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $279,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 24.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,757 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 5,737 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in EOG Resources by 5.0% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 60,490 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EOG opened at $82.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.70. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $87.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.91. The stock has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.16.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.01%.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.35.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

