Covington Capital Management Sells 800 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Covington Capital Management cut its position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOD. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 50.7% in the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,292,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $23,827,000 after purchasing an additional 434,688 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 230.1% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 75,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 52,658 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 200.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 238,734 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 159,214 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 138,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 8.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at $17.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.73. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $20.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.5491 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. This represents a yield of 5.8%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 113.83%.

Several analysts have weighed in on VOD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Read More: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.