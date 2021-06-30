Covington Capital Management Sells 842 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Covington Capital Management decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,621,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,731,526,000 after purchasing an additional 802,832 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,131,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,004,154,000 after purchasing an additional 151,301 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,850,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $935,830,000 after purchasing an additional 25,504 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,859,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $689,587,000 after purchasing an additional 47,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,158,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $520,591,000 after purchasing an additional 17,958 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $272.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $258.14. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $188.40 and a 1-year high of $272.36.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

