Covington Capital Management Takes Position in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arko by 37.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Arko by 24,639.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Arko in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Arko in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Arko in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arko alerts:

NASDAQ ARKO opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. Arko Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arko Corp. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARKO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Arko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Arko in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arko in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.