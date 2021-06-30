Cowen Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU)

Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter worth $437,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,763,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,957,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSEVU remained flat at $$10.07 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 189,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,405. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.03. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $10.88.

