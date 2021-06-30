Cowen Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU)

Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slam in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Slam in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Slam in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Slam in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Slam during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 149,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total value of $1,487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

OTCMKTS:SLAMU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.99. 2,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,245. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.99. Slam Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $10.85.

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

