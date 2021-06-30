Cowen Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in KINS Technology Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:KINZU)

Cowen Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in KINS Technology Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:KINZU) by 76.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,000 shares during the quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KINS Technology Group were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KINZU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KINS Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $645,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in KINS Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,580,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $772,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $515,000.

KINZU traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.24. 17,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,078. KINS Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $11.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.21.

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. KINS Technology Group Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

