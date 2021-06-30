CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) EVP Sells $247,234.57 in Stock

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 2,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total value of $247,234.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CRAI traded down $1.08 on Wednesday, hitting $85.60. 36,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,973. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.85 million, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.07. CRA International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $90.59.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.54. CRA International had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $146.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CRA International, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. CRA International’s payout ratio is 31.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRAI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of CRA International from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CRA International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CRA International in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in CRA International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 190,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CRA International by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 13,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRA International in the first quarter worth about $2,279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

