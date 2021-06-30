Credit Suisse AG Grows Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $32,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

MDY stock opened at $490.94 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $314.48 and a fifty-two week high of $507.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $494.85.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

