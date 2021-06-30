Credit Suisse AG Has $30.24 Million Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,435 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $30,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Sun Communities by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 817.1% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SUI opened at $172.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.40. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.73 and a twelve month high of $178.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 65.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SUI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.75.

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $5,434,899.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,836,797.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $463,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,121 shares of company stock worth $8,356,915 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

