Credit Suisse AG Has $34.10 Million Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 569,181 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.22% of Masco worth $34,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Masco by 85.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in Masco by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAS opened at $58.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.39. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 361.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MAS shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist increased their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.68.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $681,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 216,606 shares in the company, valued at $14,755,200.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,986,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,656 shares of company stock worth $5,385,570 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

