Credit Suisse AG Increases Holdings in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 55.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 663,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,511 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $37,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TPI Composites by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,795,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,728,000 after buying an additional 575,449 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in TPI Composites in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,057,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in TPI Composites by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,218,000 after buying an additional 10,254 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TPI Composites by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 10,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the first quarter worth about $3,373,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 25,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $1,249,540.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,284.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Alton Hughes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $233,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,658.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,355 shares of company stock valued at $10,044,534 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TPIC opened at $48.61 on Wednesday. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.83 and a 12 month high of $81.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.78 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.98.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $404.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

TPIC has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.92.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

