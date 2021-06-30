Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,885 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 17,917 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.12% of CDW worth $28,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CDW by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in CDW by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total value of $573,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,445,133.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,158,792.40. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,895 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,234. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $176.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.87 and a fifty-two week high of $184.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.10. The company has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 83.86%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDW. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.67.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.