Credit Suisse AG Purchases 27,931 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 666,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,931 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $33,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 243.5% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HURN stock opened at $49.99 on Wednesday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $61.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HURN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $899,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,868,881.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,850 shares of company stock worth $946,153. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

