Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) Receives C$7.37 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.38.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$4.25 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$6.00 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$6.00 price objective on Crescent Point Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Crescent Point Energy to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Shares of CPG stock traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,379,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,667,590. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.22. The company has a market cap of C$3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.99. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.41 and a 1-year high of C$5.87.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$625.50 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.28%.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.