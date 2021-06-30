Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Upgraded to “Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CWEGF. Canaccord Genuity raised Crew Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Crew Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.85 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Crew Energy from $0.90 to $1.40 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Crew Energy from $1.50 to $1.60 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on Crew Energy from $0.75 to $1.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.38.

OTCMKTS CWEGF opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. Crew Energy has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.08.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

