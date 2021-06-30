Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Upgraded to “Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CWEGF. Canaccord Genuity raised Crew Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Crew Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.85 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Crew Energy from $0.90 to $1.40 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Crew Energy from $1.50 to $1.60 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on Crew Energy from $0.75 to $1.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.38.

OTCMKTS CWEGF opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. Crew Energy has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.08.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

