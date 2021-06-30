Critical Analysis: Jaws Spitfire Acquisition (NYSE:SPFR) & Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM)

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition (NYSE:SPFR) and Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Jaws Spitfire Acquisition and Desktop Metal, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jaws Spitfire Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Desktop Metal 1 2 2 0 2.20

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.13%. Desktop Metal has a consensus target price of $21.20, indicating a potential upside of 76.23%. Given Desktop Metal’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Desktop Metal is more favorable than Jaws Spitfire Acquisition.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jaws Spitfire Acquisition and Desktop Metal’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaws Spitfire Acquisition N/A N/A $1.77 million N/A N/A Desktop Metal $16.47 million 184.57 -$34.01 million ($0.57) -21.11

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Desktop Metal.

Profitability

This table compares Jaws Spitfire Acquisition and Desktop Metal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaws Spitfire Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Desktop Metal N/A -2.04% -1.33%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.0% of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.0% of Desktop Metal shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.3% of Desktop Metal shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition beats Desktop Metal on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jaws Spitfire Acquisition

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company, formerly known as Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc. manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer. It serves automotive, aerospace, healthcare, consumer products, heavy industry, machine design, and research and development industries. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

