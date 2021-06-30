Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $123.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Crocs have outpaced the industry in the past three months. The stock further got a boost from strong first-quarter 2021 results, wherein top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and rose year over year. Solid demand for its products and growth across all regions and channels contributed to quarterly growth. Strong performance in its key products, including Clogs, Sandals and Jibbitz, drove the top line. Further, it continued to witness a robust online show, delivering double-digit e-commerce growth. Also, improved margins and robust sales led to the bottom-line growth. Encouragingly, management lifted its 2021 view and issued an updated second-quarter view. However, rising commodity expenses remain a concern. Also, $12-$15 million of distribution center investments are likely to affect the gross margin in 2021.”

Get Crocs alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CROX. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $104.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.90.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $115.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.82. Crocs has a 52-week low of $32.80 and a 52-week high of $117.98.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 121.70% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total transaction of $7,763,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 919,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,194,898.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total transaction of $53,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,004.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,188 shares of company stock worth $8,894,394 over the last 90 days. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Crocs by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,059,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $889,744,000 after purchasing an additional 197,306 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,732,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $139,367,000 after buying an additional 1,027,797 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Crocs by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,349,000 after purchasing an additional 614,245 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Crocs by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,020,000 after purchasing an additional 63,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,847,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crocs (CROX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.