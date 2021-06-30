CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Gerhard Watzinger Sells 5,000 Shares

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $1,275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Gerhard Watzinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.78, for a total value of $1,148,900.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total value of $1,115,550.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.86, for a total value of $1,114,300.00.

CRWD opened at $257.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.65. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.37 and a fifty-two week high of $260.82.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,621,000 after acquiring an additional 17,870 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 482.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. 59.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

