CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.070-$0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $318.30 million-$324.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $310.19 million.CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.350-$0.410 EPS.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $257.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $58.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -357.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.65. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $93.37 and a 52 week high of $260.82.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $242.19.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $3,170,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 11,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $2,519,069.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,665 shares of company stock worth $37,443,949. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

