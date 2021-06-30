CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a decrease of 63.8% from the May 31st total of 59,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of CSL stock traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.35. 86,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,922. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.69. CSL has a twelve month low of $94.05 and a twelve month high of $117.98.

CSLLY has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of CSL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Macquarie cut CSL from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut CSL from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of CSL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

