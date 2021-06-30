CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Short Interest Update

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,100 shares, a decline of 53.0% from the May 31st total of 232,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 218.2 days.

Separately, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

OTCMKTS:CTRRF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.42. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $13.93.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 350 properties totaling approximately 29 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net leased single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.

