Cullinan Oncology, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on July 7th (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Cullinan Oncology’s (NASDAQ:CGEM) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, July 7th. Cullinan Oncology had issued 11,900,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 8th. The total size of the offering was $249,900,000 based on an initial share price of $21.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CGEM. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Get Cullinan Oncology alerts:

NASDAQ CGEM opened at $26.01 on Wednesday. Cullinan Oncology has a 12 month low of $24.56 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGEM. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter worth about $103,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.