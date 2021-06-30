CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.51 Million

Brokerages predict that CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) will post sales of $15.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.82 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full-year sales of $70.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $70.52 million to $71.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $126.36 million, with estimates ranging from $111.60 million to $136.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CuriosityStream.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.36 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CURI. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 461.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CURI stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.64. 389,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,849. The stock has a market cap of $808.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.35. CuriosityStream has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.76.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

