CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $192.30 Million

Analysts expect CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) to post $192.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CURO Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $200.50 million and the lowest is $184.50 million. CURO Group posted sales of $182.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full year sales of $841.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $789.90 million to $894.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $899.20 million to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CURO Group.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.20 million. CURO Group had a return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 8.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

In other news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 23,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $420,043.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,660.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 55,679 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $839,639.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,959 shares in the company, valued at $527,181.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,183,590 shares of company stock valued at $18,823,726 in the last three months. Company insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CURO. Empyrean Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in CURO Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,228,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,518,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CURO Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,637,000 after buying an additional 111,766 shares during the period. OCO Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,779,000. Second Curve Capital LLC boosted its position in CURO Group by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 632,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,221,000 after buying an additional 99,746 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CURO Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,517,000. 32.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CURO traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.00. 191,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,685. The stock has a market cap of $707.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 3.00. CURO Group has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $20.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from CURO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.95%.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

