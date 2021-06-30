Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Gap Down to $40.97

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $40.97, but opened at $39.24. Customers Bancorp shares last traded at $39.27, with a volume of 733 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CUBI. TheStreet upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Wedbush increased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Maxim Group increased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.59.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.64 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 5,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $179,105.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James T. Collins sold 953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $30,333.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,842. 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1,231.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

