CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.86. CVD Equipment shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 81,057 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.38. The company has a market cap of $30.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.61.

Get CVD Equipment alerts:

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 64.83% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $3.37 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 10,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $42,791.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 830,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,538,202.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 12,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $52,806.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 830,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,538,202.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,541 shares of company stock worth $326,308. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVV. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in CVD Equipment by 60.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 81,747 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVD Equipment in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CVD Equipment during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in CVD Equipment by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 16,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 9.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVD Equipment Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVV)

CVD Equipment Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.