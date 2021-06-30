Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DAIMLER AG with its businesses Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Daimler Financial Services, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Buses, is a globally leading producer of premium passenger cars and the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the world. The Daimler Financial Services division has a broad offering of financial services, including vehicle financing, leasing, insurance and fleet management. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, April 26th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

DDAIF stock opened at $90.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $96.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.59. Daimler has a 12 month low of $39.81 and a 12 month high of $98.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.06.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $49.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.56 billion. Daimler had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 13.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Daimler will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

