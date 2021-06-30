Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dare Bioscience, Inc. is a healthcare company. It involved in the development and commercialization of products in women’s reproductive health. Dare Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Cerulean Pharma Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Daré Bioscience has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.80.

Shares of Daré Bioscience stock opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $80.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.38. Daré Bioscience has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $3.85.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. As a group, analysts expect that Daré Bioscience will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Daré Bioscience by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 872,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 164,713 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Daré Bioscience by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 48,201 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Daré Bioscience by 549.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 149,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 126,560 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Daré Bioscience by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.08% of the company’s stock.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single administration that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

