Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 343,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,336 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.11% of Datadog worth $28,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 49,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after buying an additional 18,051 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DDOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Datadog stock opened at $107.20 on Wednesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $119.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -765.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The business’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $648,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,265,248.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 241,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total transaction of $20,087,560.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,705,736.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,247,191 shares of company stock valued at $105,868,055. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

