Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.71. Dawson Geophysical shares last traded at $2.71, with a volume of 136,818 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $63.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.47.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.75 million during the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 32.98% and a negative return on equity of 20.40%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dawson Geophysical in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dawson Geophysical in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Dawson Geophysical in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dawson Geophysical by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 17,597 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Dawson Geophysical by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,172,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. 47.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dawson Geophysical

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

