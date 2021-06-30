Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Trading Up 5.4%

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) shares were up 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.48 and last traded at $23.41. Approximately 1,113 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 179,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.21.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DAWN shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

