Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) CEO Buys $74,910.00 in Stock

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) CEO Gerard J. Michel acquired 6,600 shares of Delcath Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.35 per share, for a total transaction of $74,910.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,960. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCTH opened at $12.24 on Wednesday. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $25.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.97.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.15). Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 1,551.65% and a negative return on equity of 173.70%. The company had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delcath Systems, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $538,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Delcath Systems by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 13,473 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Delcath Systems by 1,218.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 43,102 shares during the period. 23.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DCTH shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Delcath Systems from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Delcath Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Delcath Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.