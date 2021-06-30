DerivaDAO (DDX) Trading Up 6.3% Over Last Week

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 30th. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.37 or 0.00006804 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. DerivaDAO has a total market cap of $61.93 million and approximately $82,626.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00046423 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.18 or 0.00143859 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.75 or 0.00171298 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000166 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,768.62 or 0.99674905 BTC.

DerivaDAO Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

Buying and Selling DerivaDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DerivaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

