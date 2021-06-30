Desjardins Increases Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Price Target to C$48.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) had its price objective raised by Desjardins from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ANCUF. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of ANCUF stock opened at $35.56 on Tuesday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $37.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.59.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and stationary energy and aviation fuels. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's.

