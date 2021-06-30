Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Short Interest Down 64.9% in June

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 673,600 shares, a decline of 64.9% from the May 31st total of 1,919,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 269.4 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DWHHF. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Warburg Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Deutsche Wohnen to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Wohnen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

OTCMKTS:DWHHF traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.50. The company had a trading volume of 221 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,503. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $91.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.65. The firm has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

