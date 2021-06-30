Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) were down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.37 and last traded at $28.38. Approximately 108,769 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,544,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.76.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $30.75 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.08.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.74. The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -488.89%.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at $9,898,729.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $744,282,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 86.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,991,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,004,923,000 after acquiring an additional 21,276,787 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 236.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,978,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $523,932,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851,353 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 43,522.4% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,090,467 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,627,000 after acquiring an additional 9,069,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permian Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $113,220,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.