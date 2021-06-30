Diamond Price Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Diamond has a market capitalization of $7.67 million and $18,313.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Diamond has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $2.12 or 0.00006184 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001710 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000018 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000099 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00111070 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,609,235 coins. Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

