Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $962.34 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) will announce $962.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $960.20 million and the highest is $964.47 million. Diebold Nixdorf reported sales of $890.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full year sales of $4.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.04 billion to $4.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Diebold Nixdorf.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $943.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.31 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DBD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Diebold Nixdorf has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.70. Diebold Nixdorf has a one year low of $5.24 and a one year high of $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.41 million, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 3.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter worth approximately $771,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,421,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,755,000 after purchasing an additional 763,379 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 290.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 997,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,089,000 after buying an additional 741,392 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 687,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,326,000 after buying an additional 215,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,129,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

