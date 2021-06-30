Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Shares Gap Down to $33.81

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.81, but opened at $33.00. Digimarc shares last traded at $33.17, with a volume of 609 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.23.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 176.70% and a negative return on equity of 47.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Digimarc by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Digimarc by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Digimarc by 190.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Digimarc by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Digimarc by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. 45.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digimarc Company Profile (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and management of media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a data carrier that integrates the identification function; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media.

