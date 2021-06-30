Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Shares Gap Down to $33.81

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.81, but opened at $33.00. Digimarc shares last traded at $33.17, with a volume of 609 shares trading hands.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.23.
Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 176.70% and a negative return on equity of 47.74%.
Digimarc Company Profile (NASDAQ:DMRC)
Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and management of media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a data carrier that integrates the identification function; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media.
Further Reading: Market Timing
Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.