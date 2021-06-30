Dimecoin (DIME) Tops One Day Volume of $170.00

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 30th. One Dimecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dimecoin has traded up 86.3% against the U.S. dollar. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $2.30 million and $170.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000881 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.56 or 0.00138490 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 37.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

