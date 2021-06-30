Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Insider Neil Manser Buys 52 Shares

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) insider Neil Manser purchased 52 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 292 ($3.81) per share, for a total transaction of £151.84 ($198.38).
Neil Manser also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 27th, Neil Manser purchased 51 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 294 ($3.84) per share, for a total transaction of £149.94 ($195.90).
DLG stock opened at GBX 293.90 ($3.84) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 293.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53. Direct Line Insurance Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 259.50 ($3.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 345.70 ($4.52).
About Direct Line Insurance Group
Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.
