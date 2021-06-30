Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Insider Neil Manser Buys 52 Shares

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) insider Neil Manser purchased 52 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 292 ($3.81) per share, for a total transaction of £151.84 ($198.38).

Neil Manser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, Neil Manser purchased 51 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 294 ($3.84) per share, for a total transaction of £149.94 ($195.90).

DLG stock opened at GBX 293.90 ($3.84) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 293.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53. Direct Line Insurance Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 259.50 ($3.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 345.70 ($4.52).

Several research firms have issued reports on DLG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 363 ($4.74) to GBX 342 ($4.47) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 332 ($4.34) to GBX 331 ($4.32) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 395 ($5.16) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 352 ($4.60).

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

