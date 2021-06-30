DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.77% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “DISH’s focus on acquiring and retaining subscribers, who will be profitable over the long term, is expected to drive growth. Moreover, partnership with the likes of Qualcomm, Aviat, Everstream, Segra, Uniti, Zayo, Mavenir, Fujitsu, Altiostar, VMware, MATRIXX Software and Crown Castle for its standalone 5G network is a key catalyst. These initiatives bode well for DISH’s top-line growth in the long haul. Markedly, DISH entered the retail wireless market through the acquisition of Boost and Ting Mobile. Its efforts to shed unprofitable customers and make operational changes are expected to enhance profitability. Notably, shares have outperformed the in the industry year-to-date period. However, DISH is witnessing subscriber loss in the Pay-TV business, primarily due to the coronavirus outbreak, stiff competition and cord-cutting.”

Get DISH Network alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist lifted their price target on DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.50 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on DISH Network from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on DISH Network from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. DISH Network has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

Shares of DISH Network stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,758,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 2.16. DISH Network has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $47.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.26.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. DISH Network had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that DISH Network will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DISH. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in DISH Network by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,502,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991,543 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in DISH Network by 3,698.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,481,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,571 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in DISH Network by 48.0% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,125,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,224 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the first quarter valued at about $47,812,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DISH Network by 2,113.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 840,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,289,000 after purchasing an additional 802,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DISH Network (DISH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.