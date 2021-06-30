Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Shares Gap Up to $17.40

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.40, but opened at $17.95. Diversey shares last traded at $17.95, with a volume of 12 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Diversey from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $631.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSEY. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diversey in the first quarter worth approximately $147,207,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diversey in the first quarter worth approximately $74,536,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diversey in the first quarter worth approximately $44,153,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Diversey in the first quarter worth approximately $43,001,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diversey in the first quarter worth approximately $40,707,000. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

